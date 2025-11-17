Promoting teen empowerment: Jane Fonda among philanthropists reflecting on 30 years of state program

ATLANTA — Renowned actress Jane Fonda has been dedicated to reducing teen pregnancy rates in Georgia for the past 30 years through her initiative, now known as the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential.

Originally launched as the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention, the campaign was established in response to Georgia’s high teen pregnancy rates.

Over the years, the focus has shifted towards empowering teens to make healthy decisions, reflecting a broader mission of fostering adolescent potential.

Fonda’s commitment to the cause is deeply personal.

“I lived here for 20 years. Just in case people don’t remember, I was married to Ted Turner, who among many other things started CNN, and Turner Classic Movies and the Cartoon Network and Turner Broadcasting. I lived, this was a subject, the issue of kids having babies that was important to Ted,” she said.

“You don’t have to get pregnant to feel special or to feel empowered,” said philanthropist Sarah Kennedy, highlighting the campaign’s educational efforts. “And just to educate them about that. And so what it has evolved into now with the various programs. For the families, for the parents, it’s just mind-boggling.”

Jim Kennedy, chairman emeritus of Cox Enterprises, noted his long-time support for the campaign, saying, “We got acquainted through Ted Turner, and so Ted has been a buddy forever.”

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx and philanthropist, praised Fonda’s ongoing activism, stating, “30 years of GCAP, and Jane is like, she’s amazing. She’s still rockin’ and rollin’, such an activist, so passionate about so many things and making the world a better place for all of us.”

The campaign’s evolution from focusing solely on pregnancy prevention to a broader empowerment agenda reflects its adaptability and responsiveness to the needs of Georgia’s youth. The initiative now encompasses various programs aimed at educating both teens and their families.

The recent gathering at the Atlanta History Center brought together hundreds of supporters, including longtime philanthropists like Blakely and Kennedy, to celebrate the campaign’s achievements and ongoing mission.

Through the dedication of Fonda and the support of philanthropists, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential continues to make strides in empowering teens across Georgia, promoting healthy decision-making and reducing teen pregnancies.

