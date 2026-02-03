Popular downtown Atlanta lounge closing after 13 years

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta restaurant and lounge is closing its doors.

Suite Lounge says that after 13 years on Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta, it is shutting down for good.

Owners shared the news “with a heavy heart” on social media on Tuesday.

“We are devastated that this chapter is now coming to an end, but we are endlessly grateful to all of our customers over the years," they wrote.

More than 1,000 people took to the social media post to share their fond memories and disappointment at its closure.

Their last day hasn’t been announced.

