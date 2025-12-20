Pop-up grocery market in Atlanta offered free food to families in need for the holiday season

ATLANTA — Hundreds of families are getting a little extra help just in time for the holidays.

Atlanta Life Insurance and Goodr hosted a pop-up grocery market on Friday in southwest Atlanta.

It took place right next to the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station, off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Two hundred pre-registered families received free holiday groceries, including fresh produce and turkeys.

The goal is simple: fight holiday food insecurity and support the community with dignity.

