Police want to identify man who broke into senior center, damaged vending machine, stole painting

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — Atlanta police need your help identifying a man they said broke into a senior care facility.

Investigators said the man broke into the building along Hightower Road on Monday evening, damaged a vending machine, and then stole a painting that was hanging on the wall.

The man was caught on surveillance video, and now police need help to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, submit a tip at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.

