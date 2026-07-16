Police searching for person of interest after man dies after being found on sidewalk

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a person of interest in the death of man found lying on the sidewalk earlier this month.

Atlanta officers responded to a possible robbery at Hilliard Street and Decatur Street when they found a 42-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was there live during Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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He learned a 911 caller found the man on the street.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Police have now released surveillance video of a person of interest, but say he is not currently considered a suspect or facing charges.

Anyone with information that can assist police should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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