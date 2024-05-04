Police investigating incident where man was shot in his face in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old injured in southwest Atlanta.

According to APD, officers were flagged down while on patrol around 8:25 p.m. on Friday night near Stanton Road SW about a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when they found him and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident itself happened at 1890 Plaza Lane SW in Atlanta, according to police.

Now, APD investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine what happened and the investigation remains ongoing.

