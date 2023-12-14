Police, fire officials investigating fire that killed 2 in Northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police and fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire on State Street in NW Atlanta that killed two people and injured another Wednesday morning.

Some neighbors believe it was arson because the injured victim kept yelling, “Someone did this,” after he jumped out of a window around 2 a.m.

Neighbors said they were terrified.

”Very scary. That was the scariest thing I may have ever seen,” Natalie Nicolletti told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes.

Nicolletti said one of her roommates helped a guy who hurt his foot from the fall.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue officials said nine people were living in the house. Two of them died.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that they are looking into allegations that the house wasn’t up to code.

Neighbors initially thought the fire was a terrible accident until the man who jumped out of a window said otherwise.

They also learned that the arson division is now investigating.

“I was wondering. I saw on a report that was saying there was yelling outside, and one of my roommates did say when she was helping that guy that he just repeatedly saying ‘someone did this,’ so I don’t know,” Nicolletti told Fernandes.

She went on to say most people in the neighborhood are students who attend Georgia Tech.

She knew the people now displaced weren’t students. However, Nicolletti said she’s never been sure about how many people actually live there.

“I had no idea. We knew there were a lot of cars but no, I had no idea how many people lived in there,” Nicolletti said.

