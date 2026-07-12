Police expand Atlanta Beltline ‘Path Force’ patrols for walking trails, service call response

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department announced it was adding more officers to its Atlanta Beltline-focused “Path Force” patrols.

The Atlanta Beltline is a 22-mile trail loop around the city, with connections to parks, neighborhoods and commercial districts.

With more people hitting the trail, APD is expanding its work on the Beltline.

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On Friday, APD announced that to keep the Beltline safe, the Path Force Unit would grow, furthering its mission of providing public safety to the Beltline and its adjacent parks and neighborhoods.

“With thousands of visitors enjoying the trail, police are encouraging everyone to stay aware of their surroundings, keep an eye on their belongings, and do their part to help keep the Beltline a safe place for all," APD said in a statement.

The Path Force officers will connect with local businesses, in addition to responding to service calls, as a way to build community relationships with the Beltline’s visitors and daily users.

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