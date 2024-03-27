Piedmont Park Conservancy celebrates 35th anniversary, announces $3.5M fundraising effort

ATLANTA — The Piedmont Park Conservancy is celebrating 35 years of preserving Piedmont Park. It’s a mission that started in 1989 with what the group says was a small group of citizens and civic leaders who partnered up with the City of Atlanta to protect the park.

Now, after more than 30 years of work, the nonprofit organization is announcing an appeal to continue preserving and enhancing Piedmont Park.

To do so, the Conservancy said they’re working to raise $3.5 million to kickstart a comprehensive master planning effort to add new acreage and green space to Piedmont Park, in addition to reimagining its current 200-plus acres.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Part of the effort plans to use more than $2.5 million to improve and enhance the park.

Additionally, the group wants to further the preservation of what they call Atlanta’s “Beating Green Heart” with a lineup of celbratory events throughout 2024.

The main part of their campaign is the comprehensive master planning process, according to the Piedmont Park Conservancy, with the funds to be used for studies to acquire additional acreage, enhance green spaces and make vital improvements.

TRENDING STORIES:

As part of the process, the PPC said they’ll be getting input from neighboring residents and civic groups throughout the spring and summer, while drafting the master plan in the fall to guide maintenance protocols and capital projects for the next 10 years and longer.

“As we celebrate Piedmont Park Conservancy’s 35th anniversary, it’s evident that the Park is more than just an oasis in our city; it’s the beating green heart of Atlanta,” Piedmont Park Conservancy President and CEO Doug Widener said in a s tatement. “Investing in the future of Piedmont Park honors its legacy, while pledging resources and a continued commitment to its vitality. The Conservancy’s 35th Anniversary Appeal presents an opportunity for Atlantans to come together to help preserve one of our most cherished cultural assets, ensuring this historic greenspace for generations to come.”

The plan includes the following enhancements and improvements:

Lighting the Active Oval

Updates and landscape beautification to the Charles Allen and Park Drive gates

Updates and landscape beautification to the Park Tavern, 12th Street, 10th Street and 14th Street park entrances

Park-wide railing repairs

Legacy fountain restoration

Lighting enhancements

Erosion control measures

Path repaving

Swimming pool resurfacing

Sunshade replacement

Splash pad updates

Creation of a donor recognition feature

The PPC plans to set up a $350,000 endowment as a reserve for the Conservancy to continue its work.

An annual fundraiser, the Landmark Luncheon, is scheduled for April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with more events to follow throughout the year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb County DA announced 2 alleged serial rapists arrested thanks to DNA evidence

©2023 Cox Media Group