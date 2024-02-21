Person hit, killed by train near Cheshire Bridge in Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA — A person was hit and killed by a train in Atlanta on Wednesday morning, CSX officials told Channel 2 Action News.

Just after 6 a.m. a CSX freight train hit a person who was on the tracks west of Cheshire Bridge Road near Faulkner Road in Atlanta.

Atlanta police and fire officials responded to the death.

CSX officials said the person who died was trespassing on railroad property when the train came.

The person who died has not been identified.

The death is still being investigated

