Person found dead after early morning house fire in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A person was found dead in a home that caught fire early on Tuesday morning in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to a home on Church Street around 3:48 a.m. on Tuesday, finding a single-story wood-frame house fully aflame.

The department said heavy fire conditions were encountered on three of the home’s sides.

Due to the volume of fire and structural instability, firefighters began defensive response to protect nearby homes and prevent further exposure to the flames, the fire department said.

Utilities and fire investigators were also called to the scene.

After the fire was out, AFR said a dead person was found inside the home during overhaul operations.

The scene was turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

