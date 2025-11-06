Parents, students outraged as APS discusses plans to potentially close more than a dozen schools

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools is planning to close or repurpose over a dozen schools due to declining enrollment and high maintenance costs.

The proposal, which targets 16 schools, aims to save the district $20-25 million annually by reducing student capacity by 5,200 seats.

Parents, children, and their supporters packed the Atlanta School Board meeting to express their opposition to the proposed closures.

