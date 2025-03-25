‘Owning Manhattan’ star opens offices in Atlanta and Savannah as real estate market heats up

ATLANTA — The star of the Netflix series “Owning Manhattan” says he has opened new offices in Atlanta and Savannah as the real estate market heats up in Georgia.

Ryan Serhant is the CEO of SERHANT, the real estate brokerage firm behind the Netflix hit.

In an interview with Fox Business, Serhant said he has “lot(s) of clients that are in Georgia” that are “either moving to Georgia or their companies are moving to Georgia or they want a secondary home in Atlanta or Savannah.”

Serhant launched SERHANT Georgia last February in Savannah. He then opened his Atlanta shop this past November.

Serhant said there is a demand in the Georgia real estate market in urban and suburban areas.

“It’s a little bit of both, which is interesting because typically you have really strong demand for land while the urban market tends to slow down,” he said.

“We’re seeing kind of like a 50-50 split, and I think that’s also in part due to kind of the time of the decade that we’re in right now,” Serhant said. “It’s 2025, we’re coming off of any type of COVID housing buzz, and so you have people who moved out of the urban areas who are saying, ‘You know what, it’s time to go back. I miss the access, I miss the concrete, I miss the restaurants.’ And then you also have people who’ve had a good living, they’ve now settled down, they’ve gotten married, they’re having kids, and they want more space.”

Serhant said the entertainment industry has helped drive the real estate market, as well as the economy and the job market.

“Atlanta is also Hollywood of the East, with the amount of entertainers you have, the music scene, you have the studio scene, with the amount of work and jobs that people like Tyler Perry have brought to the marketplace,” he said. “There is a kind of really, really growing Hollywood in the state of Georgia, in Atlanta specifically, that is a much better tax state than the state of California, that has incredible safety … and so you see that, which we haven’t seen, you know, 10 years ago.”

Georgia has seen an estimated $2.6 billion in spending from film and television producers in 2024, according to the state’s film office.

