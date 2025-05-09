Ossoff taking wait and see approach as postal board announces new Postmaster General

ATLANTA — The United States Postal Service has a new Postmaster General.

The governing board announced Friday that FedEx board member David Steiner will take over the role, replacing the highly criticized Louis DeJoy.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke to Sen. Jon Ossoff on Friday about his repeated calls for change.

“This should be about merit, not patronage,” Ossoff said. “Good postal service is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

Steiner will now inherit a system in Georgia that has been plagued by problems.

As the Palmetto distribution facility was meant to bring efficiency to the system, it did the opposite, disrupting mail deliveries in Georgia all over the country.

“The cost has been massive. The cost is for seniors who didn’t receive their prescriptions, citizens who didn’t receive notices from the court,” Ossoff said.

And the problems have continued. This week, we reported that Kathy Swint has received a shipment of more than 100 dead chicks to her family feed store.

“This was at least our fourth shipment, maybe our fifth shipment, where we lost a large quantity of birds,” Swint told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes. “It was hard, and it’s getting harder because it’s happening so often this year.”

Now, Steiner will be tasked with fixing the issues. In a news release, the former CEO called the role “an incredible honor.”

As for Ossoff, he said in part: “I will review Mr. Steiner’s record, but it’s too early for me to pass judgment on his qualifications and how he’ll approach the job.”

