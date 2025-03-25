This is how the Postmaster General’s resignation could impact service here in Georgia

PALMETTO, Ga. — U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is stepping down. He was under fire last year for opening a distribution center in Georgia that had problems from day one.

Ellis Seawright is a small business owner who depends on the Postal Service to deliver packages to customers who made online sales.

“I don’t think they can do a worse job, but hopefully with fresh ideas they can make the Postal Service a whole lot better,” Seawright told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

eBay was about to shut Seawright down in February 2024 when DeJoy opened up the Palmetto Distribution Center.

It was supposed to make the postal operations more efficient...

But from day one, it wasn’t staffed properly, which disrupted on-time mail delivery all over Georgia and the rest of the country.

“First, they couldn’t deliver anything or was massively delayed, then when they started delivering, everything was delivered broken. And as someone who makes their living by online sales, it really affected me when eBay wanted to shut me down for not delivering items when it was totally out of my control,” Seawright said.

On Monday, DeJoy said he’s stepping down as the Trump administration is looking to privatize the agency.

“There have been some changes made to the Postal Delivery Service in Georgia that didn’t have to go the way they did. Those were executive-level decisions and maybe new leadership can get us back on track,” elections advocate Scot Turner said.

As for who picks the new Postmaster General, there’s a board of governors for the United States Postal Service.

That board is nominated by the president and then they have to be confirmed through senate hearings.

That board will appoint a new head of the Postal Service.

