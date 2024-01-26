From opening an investigation to calls for impeachment, lawmakers go after Fulton DA

ATLANTA — A Cherokee County lawmaker wants the legislature to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The move comes as the state Senate is opening a full investigation into the misconduct allegations against her.

Democrats told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that this is nothing more than political payback for Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others.

Republicans insist they’re just trying to get to the truth of the allegations.

The impeachment resolution was introduced Friday by Woodstock Republican Charlice Byrd.

She wants the General Assembly to impeach Willis over allegations she violated her oath of office when she prosecuted Trump and others.

In her resolution, Byrd repeated false claims of voter fraud, claiming Willis “knowingly and willingly withheld evidence of fraud, errors and irregularities in the 2020 election from the special grand jury causing them to reach a false conclusion (of) no widespread fraud.”

Democrats called the resolution dangerous.

“They’re playing a dangerous and unwise game. Election deniers are a loud and growing voice in their party” state Sen. Elena Parent said.

“As you peel the onion back, more details of mismanagement and poor judgment continue to surface,” state Sen. Brandon Beach said.

Meanwhile, Georgia state senators voted along party lines to open an official investigation into allegations Willis had an improper romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade and misused county and state funds.

Democratic state Sen. Gloria Butler accused Republicans of not seeking the truth.

“The Republicans in this chamber want to truth, but when we tell the truth, they reject the truth,” Butler said.

But the bill’s sponsor, Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal insisted this isn’t about politics.

“I think if this was political payback, it would’ve happened sooner. This has really come about as a result of news that has come to light over the past week or two or three, so that’s why this is happening,” Dolezal said.

Dolezal believes they’ll convene that investigative committee sometime Monday.

