ONE Musicfest 2025: Future, Doechii, Ludacris, Dungeon Family reunion highlight lineup

ATLANTA — ONE Music Festival unveiled its lineup on Monday and it promises to celebrate generations of hip-hop and R&B.

The headliners include Atlanta natives Future and Ludacris plus the Roots with Mary J. Blige and Doechii. There will also be a special Dungeon Family reunion in tribute to the late Rico Wade.

“ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments. While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe,” ONE Musicfest founder Jason “J.” Carter said.

ONE Musicfest will be held Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 at Piedmont Park. You can click here for ticket information.

Here is the rest of the lineup in alphabetical order:

803 Fresh

Ari Lennox

Bankroll Ni

Bobby V

Boosie

Busta Rhymes

Carl Thomas

Case

Chief Keef

Clipse

Cupid

DJ Smooth

Flippa T

FLO

Greg Street & Friends (Plies, Project Pat, Rich Kidz, Trinidad James, Trick Daddy)

Havoc of Mobb Deep

Jagged Edge

Jazmine Sullivan

KenTheMan

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Lloyd

Marvin Sapp

Mike Clark Jr.

Odeal

Organized Noize

Pleasure P

Rasheeda

Ray J

Ray Vaughn

Sammie

Tonio Armani

Trick Daddy

Trinidad James

Tweet

Wale

Yakiyn

