ONE Musicfest 2025: Future, Doechii, Ludacris, Dungeon Family reunion highlight lineup

ATLANTA — ONE Music Festival unveiled its lineup on Monday and it promises to celebrate generations of hip-hop and R&B.
The headliners include Atlanta natives Future and Ludacris plus the Roots with Mary J. Blige and Doechii. There will also be a special Dungeon Family reunion in tribute to the late Rico Wade.
“ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments. While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe,” ONE Musicfest founder Jason “J.” Carter said.
ONE Musicfest will be held Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 at Piedmont Park. You can click here for ticket information.
Here is the rest of the lineup in alphabetical order:
- 803 Fresh
- Ari Lennox
- Bankroll Ni
- Bobby V
- Boosie
- Busta Rhymes
- Carl Thomas
- Case
- Chief Keef
- Clipse
- Cupid
- DJ Smooth
- Flippa T
- FLO
- Greg Street & Friends (Plies, Project Pat, Rich Kidz, Trinidad James, Trick Daddy)
- Havoc of Mobb Deep
- Jagged Edge
- Jazmine Sullivan
- KenTheMan
- Kehlani
- Leon Thomas
- Lloyd
- Marvin Sapp
- Mike Clark Jr.
- Odeal
- Organized Noize
- Pleasure P
- Rasheeda
- Ray J
- Ray Vaughn
- Sammie
- Tonio Armani
- Trick Daddy
- Trinidad James
- Tweet
- Wale
- Yakiyn
