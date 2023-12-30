Ole Miss Rebels come out on top over Penn State in 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — A fierce match-up between the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions ended with the SEC team coming out on top.

The Rebels defeated the Nittany Lions 38-25 during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The bowl game was tight during the first quarter with Ole Miss leading 20-17 heading into halftime.

Eleven unanswered points in the third quarter gave the Rebels a substantial lead that the Nittany Lions could never recover from.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter was out with fans from both sides on Saturday morning before they headed over to the stadium to see their teams battle.

Thousands came from across the country to show their support.

“12.62 hours, I was awake the entire time driving,” Penn State fan Sparky Vandzura said. “A lot of first-time experiences, been to the Rose Bowl, been to the Orange Bowl, been to the Outback Bowl.”

“There was no shot I was gonna miss today, huge game obviously,” Austin Bullington, a former Ole Miss cheerleader and recent graduate, said. “Gonna see them win today.”

