‘Oh, the places you’ll go:’ Delta captain returns runaway library book he found at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — One Delta captain went the extra mile to give some sky-high kindness to return a long-lost library book.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Delta Air Lines Capt. Ben was commuting home to Florida when something caught his eye in the B Concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
It was “Whatever After; If the Shoe Fits” by author Sarah Mlynowski. The problem was the book was from the Shawnee Library in Kansas.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Inmate beats cellmate to death in ‘racially-motivated’ attack, Clayton County sheriff says
- From prison to the White House: Why Rosalynn Carter hired a convicted felon as a nanny
- Milton man wants to bring wine tastings to his home winery. Neighbors say not so fast
In a letter written to the library, Ben wanted to make sure the book found its way home. Ben mentioned that they too are also an avid reader, with a fondness for 18th and 19th-century history.
Yesterday was World Kindness Day, which The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation describes as an invitation to help make...Posted by Johnson County Library - KS on Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Continuing in the act of kindness, the Atlanta-based captain even offered to pay any late fees.
“I do not feel anybody should ever be penalized for enriching their life with a book,” Ben wrote.
The library said, that although Ben offered to pay any late fees, they went “fine-free” earlier this year.
“Thank you for sharing this wonderful act of kindness! I’m the author of the ‘Whatever After’ series, and I love this story so much. I was just on a Delta flight from Florida this week...maybe Captain Ben was my pilot?” Mylnowski wrote.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group