‘Oh, the places you’ll go:’ Delta captain returns runaway library book he found at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — One Delta captain went the extra mile to give some sky-high kindness to return a long-lost library book.

Delta Air Lines Capt. Ben was commuting home to Florida when something caught his eye in the B Concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It was “Whatever After; If the Shoe Fits” by author Sarah Mlynowski. The problem was the book was from the Shawnee Library in Kansas.

In a letter written to the library, Ben wanted to make sure the book found its way home. Ben mentioned that they too are also an avid reader, with a fondness for 18th and 19th-century history.

Continuing in the act of kindness, the Atlanta-based captain even offered to pay any late fees.

“I do not feel anybody should ever be penalized for enriching their life with a book,” Ben wrote.

The library said, that although Ben offered to pay any late fees, they went “fine-free” earlier this year.

“Thank you for sharing this wonderful act of kindness! I’m the author of the ‘Whatever After’ series, and I love this story so much. I was just on a Delta flight from Florida this week...maybe Captain Ben was my pilot?” Mylnowski wrote.

