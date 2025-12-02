Nonprofit focused on giving furniture to families moves to new Atlanta facility

ATLANTA — On Giving Tuesday, the Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta is celebrating a new beginning after a fire destroyed their warehouse six months ago.

The nonprofit has moved into a new facility in Southeast Atlanta, allowing them to continue their mission of providing furniture to families in need.

The Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta, which has been serving the community since 1988, faced a major setback in June when an electrical fire burned down their warehouse and destroyed all of their furniture.

Despite this challenge, the organization told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson it resumed services just a week after the fire, thanks to overwhelming community support.

“We just make sure that families who have gone through life struggles have the furniture they need to live safely and securely in their homes,” Megan Anderson, Executive Director of the Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta, said.

The nonprofit provides a wide range of furniture, including beds, dressers, and end tables, to families who are transitioning from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

Anderson emphasized the importance of furnishing homes, saying that “living in an empty home is harmful physically, it’s harmful emotionally... you’re not really in a home unless it’s furnished.”

Anderson noted that they serve 40-50 families a week, with most families waiting five to six weeks for furniture, highlighting the ongoing demand for their services.

On the day of the fire, families who had been waiting for weeks arrived to find the warehouse ablaze, a surreal and shocking experience for everyone involved.

Despite the devastation, the Furniture Bank’s commitment to their mission and the support from the community enabled them to quickly resume operations.

The new warehouse still requires renovations to become fully accessible, allowing families to shop for furniture and helping to turn houses into homes.

Monetary donations are currently the biggest help, according to Anderson, as they work to make the new space functional for their clients.

