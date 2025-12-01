Georgia Gives brings opportunities to give back, help community on Giving Tuesday and beyond

ATLANTA — Tomorrow marks ‘Georgia Gives’ on Giving Tuesday, a significant opportunity for residents to support local non-profits across the state.

This year, Georgia non-profit organizations are particularly hopeful to bridge the ‘giving gap’ as they face increased demand for services amid economic challenges.

“Oh, the two-one-one stories are heartbreaking. Most often we hear that people are calling because they’re looking for a place to live,” Milton Little, CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta, said.

“This is already a crisis before the shutdown happened. We are serving 70% more people today than we did three and a half years ago,” Kyle Waide, CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank, told Channel 2 Action News.

The United Way of Greater Atlanta has been hearing from more people affected by job cuts and inflation, emphasizing the critical need for assistance.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank said it has had to withdraw $5 million from its reserves to meet the increased demand for food assistance.

Non-profits, especially those in food and social services, are currently maxed out, adding to the importance of community support during ‘Georgia Gives.’

Contributions made during ‘Georgia Gives’ allow non-profit leaders the flexibility to allocate funds where they are most needed, whether it be for animals, healthcare, arts, or the environment.

In addition to financial contributions, volunteering is another way for individuals to support these efforts.

“We’re having to stretch our dollars so much further... so if you can make a gift to your favorite non-profit this time of year, it will be put to great use,” Condace Pressley, Director of Community Affairs at WSB-TV, said.

As ‘Georgia Gives’ approaches, the emphasis is on closing the ‘giving gap’ and ensuring that local charities can continue to provide essential services to those in need.

