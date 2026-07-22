‘No arrest:’ Family frustrated weeks after teen’s killing in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The family of a Metro Atlanta woman who died after she was shot outside of a southwest Atlanta apartment building is pleading for justice.

They say the gunfire wasn’t meant for her, and the shooter has not been arrested.

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“Our family will never be the same,” explained Sherie Turner.

She is the cousin of 19-year-old Dre’Ana Shellman, who was with a friend July 6 when her family tells Channel 2 Action News the friend and her boyfriend began arguing at an apartment on Old Hapeville Rd SW.

“Dre’Ana’s girlfriend got back into her car to drive away and her boyfriend shot several rounds into her vehicle while she was driving away. Unfortunately, Dre’Ana, who was seated in the back seat, was hit by one of those bullets and killed,” explained Turner.

That was more than two weeks ago. The family held Shellman’s funeral. But they’re still waiting for the shooter to be arrested.

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Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta police Tuesday to see if they’ve made any arrests or would identify the suspect. The department said, “The investigation remains highly active and ongoing at this time.”

“We really need help here. Two weeks. No arrest,” said Turner. “This is someone who’s reckless, dangerous, and has no regard for life. He shot into a car not knowing what could happen, and this is the devastating aftermath.”

Shellman’s family is focused on justice.

They’re anxious for an arrest and making this plea to the shooter: “You left a family heartbroken; turn yourself in and do the right thing.”

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