No. 7 Georgia Tech still undefeated after win over Syracuse

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech remains undefeated after pulling out a win over Syracuse on Saturday.

The game marked the Yellow Jackets’ first home game as a top 10 team since 2009.

Haynes King threw two touchdown passes to Josh Beetham in the second quarter and accounted for five on the day, pulling out a 41-16 victory.

The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) briefly fell behind 3-0 early, but even Syracuse’s lone points of the first half felt like a missed opportunity. The Orange (3-5, 1-4) had the ball first-and-goal at the 1, but two pre-snap penalties and a sack killed the momentum and forced a field goal attempt.

Georgia Tech scored the next 20 points, with the two King-to-Beetham touchdowns sandwiched between field goals, and ended up allowing its lowest point total of the season in conference play.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-0 for just the sixth time in school history, and first time since 1966.

Next, Georgia Tech will travel to Raleigh to take on NC State for its last game before its second bye week.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

