Nike celebrates 404 Day with special ‘Atlanta’ edition of Air Max 95

ATLANTA — As the 404 weekend celebration comes to an end you may see many continuing to represent Atlanta on their feet.

On April 4, also known as 404 Day, Nike dropped the Air Max 95 ‘Atlanta’ edition.

The 404 Day is considered Atlanta’s signature celebration of creative culture, unfolding on April 4 (4.04) each year.

Nike states that the shoe was created in collaboration with four of Atlanta’s premiere retail boutiques including Walter’s, Wish ATL, SolePlay and A Ma Maniére.

The Air Max 95 brings some ATL flavor to the ‘90s track aesthetic.

The design’s iconic “rib cage” is in bold hues of University Red, Picante, Safety Orange and Bright Mandarin.

The graphics on the insoles, midfoot shank and heel are inspired by the resurgence of the Phoenix.

The shoe company said it’s a bold reference to the city’s seal and motto, and the strength, power and resiliency of the ATL community.

If you plan on copping a pair, the sneakers will cost you $185 plus tax.

