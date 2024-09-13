New York City police ask public to help identify shooting suspect believed to be from Atlanta

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man believed to be from Atlanta who is accused of shooting someone at a business in the city.

According to NYPD, the man they’re looking for entered the New York City store on Aug. 5 and got into an argument with the shooting victim and another person.

The argument with the shooting victim intensified and one man pulled out a gun and shot the victim six times.

Both men the victim had argued with left the store. According to the investigation, NYPD thinks one suspect is from Atlanta and is involved with narcotics.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta has put out a reward up to $2,000 for any information that helps them identify the suspect NYPD is looking for.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, and tips can be made anonymously.

