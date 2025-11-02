New report lists top 100 most expensive US cities to rent an apartment. Where is Atlanta ranked?

ATLANTA — A new report ranking the cost of rent in 100 cities across the country, shows that Atlanta ranks as the 24th most expensive.

Zumper’s National Rent Index data showed the price to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta averages $1,620.

That’s a decrease of 1.8% from the previous month and an increase of 1.3% from last year.

New York City takes the top spot on the list, with the rent for a one-bedroom apartment averaging $4,400.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The only other Georgia city that made the list is Augusta, which is tied for 82nd place with the rent for a one-bedroom apartment averaging $1,000.

The list also includes data on the average price to rent a two-bedroom apartment.

In Atlanta, that averages $2,000. In Augusta, it’s just $1,100. And the top of the list is, once again, New York City at $5,200.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group