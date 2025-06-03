New report breaks down the numbers on Atlanta’s homeless population

ATLANTA — A new report finds that homelessness in Atlanta is beginning to stabilize.

Partners for Home, a nonprofit that works with the city to combat homelessness, gathered the data in January and February and produced the report.

Family homelessness increased 14% and unsheltered homelessness increased by 2%, but chronic homelessness fell 9%.

The latest data shows that 2,894 people are homeless in Atlanta, with 1,833 of those being sheltered and 1,061 being unsheltered.

There were 736 people who met the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of chronic homelessness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Those who are considered to be chronically homeless have a disability, live in a place not meant for human habitation, a safe haven or emergency shelter, and have been homeless for 12 consecutive months or four or more occasions in the last three years, totaling 12 months.

There was a 25% decrease in adults with serious mental illness over the previous year, a 30% decrease in substance use disorders, a 17% decrease in HIV/AIDS, and a 17% increase in the proportion of adults who are domestic violence survivors.

The data is broken down into various demographic insights, including race, gender, age distribution, sexual orientation, and more.

Out of the 2,894 people polled, 67% of them said they would use a shelter if available.

Of those who wouldn’t, 143 cited safety concerns and 102 cited cleanliness.

You can view the full report here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group