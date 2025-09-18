New playground unveiled at Atlanta charter school, part of effort to address playspace inequity

ATLANTA — Ethos Classical Charter School unveiled a new playground on Sept. 18, designed by children and built by the community with support from the CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! in Atlanta.

The playground project is part of a nationwide initiative by KABOOM! to address playspace inequity, ensuring all children have access to safe and engaging play areas.

The event featured an afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony, following the construction by volunteers earlier in the day.

The reality that far too many children do not get the chance to play on a playground, something that should be part of every child’s life.

KABOOM! aims to end playspace inequity by creating quality play areas in underserved communities. The organization has partnered with Ethos Classical Charter School and the CarMax Foundation to bring this vision to life in Atlanta.

The playground design was inspired by drawings from the students of Ethos Classical Charter School, who shared their ideas with project organizers in April. These ideas were incorporated into the final design, ensuring the playspace reflects the children’s creativity and desires.

The CarMax Foundation has a long-standing commitment to supporting community projects, having invested more than $16 million in KABOOM! initiatives since 2013. This playground marks the foundation’s fifth build in the Metro Atlanta area.

KABOOM!’s 25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity aims to accelerate efforts in 25 municipal systems across the United States, with the goal of providing equitable access to play for all children.

