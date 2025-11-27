Neighbors want answers after deadly stabbing inside Buckhead high-rise

ATLANTA — A man was fatally stabbed inside the Huntley Apartment Complex in Buckhead early Wednesday morning, prompting residents to demand answers about the incident.

Atlanta police discovered the victim with a knife wound to the chest in a hallway and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Another man involved in the dispute was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

“A lot of residents came down to look at what was happening,” said Prince Jones, a resident of the Huntley Apartments.

The incident, which police say was a dispute between acquaintances, has left residents of the high-rise shaken.

“Everybody is kind of shook about it,” Jones said.

“Right now it looks like there was a dispute inside an apartment between acquaintances,” Lt. Christopher Butler of the Atlanta Police Department said.

Some neighbors mentioned previous incidents at the high-rise.

“We’ve seen some police cars sometimes,” the neighbor said.

Despite this, recent Atlanta Police crime statistics indicate that Zone 2, where the complex is located, had the lowest amount of violent crimes with 608 incidents.

People who live in the building say they are concerned about the lack of information regarding the stabbing.

“I’m kind of shook about it because it’s kind of scary,” Jones said.

