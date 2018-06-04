Neighborhood around Georgia State's new stadium gets a facelift

ATLANTA - The area around what was once Turner Field is looking a little different these days.
Georgia State University moved in to the former Braves stadium in southeast Atlanta last year. Now, development has begun to transform the neighborhood around the new home to the GSU Panthers football team.
So far, four new tenants have moved in to once-vacant buildings along Georgia Avenue in the Summerhill District, including a brewery and rooftop bar.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston has an exclusive look what's moving in, for Channel 2 Action News 4 p.m.
