NC AG taking more legal action against realty group at center of Channel 2 investigation

ATLANTA — North Carolina’s attorney general is taking more legal action tied to the real estate company that Channel 2 Action News Investigates started looking into 3 years ago.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson filed a motion for summary judgment against MV Realty.

He is also seeking a court order to force the CEO, Antony Mitchell, who runs another company, Stone Brook Partners, to turn over documents tied to an investigation into that business.

Both companies allegedly offered homeowners fast cash in exchange for long-term agreements.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray took part in a nationwide investigation exposing MV Realty in 2022.

After our investigation, MV Realty was sued by several state attorneys general, including Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

In 2023, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill that outlaws a key part of the controversial real estate deals. The new Georgia law does not ban the 40-year contracts but does prevent the liens MV uses to enforce them.

It does not impact those liens already on the books, but there is also still an open and active investigation by the state attorney general’s office.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Stone Brook for comment on this story, but so far, we have not heard back.

