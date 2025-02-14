FL judge blocks company behind 40-year listings from enforcing agreements. Could GA be next?

ATLANTA — A Florida judge has issued an injunction blocking a company that has been the focus of a series of Channel 2 Action News investigations from enforcing its controversial 40-year-long Homeowner Benefit Agreements in that state.

In Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr has filed a motion for summary judgment against MV Realty and its Georgia contracts, similar to the one ordered this week in Florida.

“The relief that has been won now in Florida is exactly the kind of relief that Attorneys General around the country have been seeking,” said Sarah Mancini from the National Consumer Law Center.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray has been investigating MV Realty and its 40-year listing agreements for the past three years.

MV Realty cuts homeowners an immediate check. In return, you either list your home with an MV Realty agent or pay a penalty equivalent to 3% of the sale price of the house. And the term of the deal is for the next 40 years.

Since Channel 2 Action News and our sister stations across the country started investigating MV Realty, Attorneys General in 12 states including Georgia have sued the company, and 29 states, including Georgia, have passed laws targeting the company.

But a 2023 change to Georgia law did not impact MV Realty contracts currently on the books, only future contracts.

In an October motion for summary judgment, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr asked a judge to terminate all MV Realty liens and cease collection of termination fees.

“That is the whole ball of wax. That is the most important relief that Georgians need. And so hopefully this Florida ruling will be helpful to getting to that end goal,” Mancini said.

MV Realty is appealing the Florida ruling.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office tells us they have requested a hearing for their motion for summary judgment but so far, no hearing date has been set.

