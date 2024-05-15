National relay honoring fallen military, first responders passes through Atlanta today

ATLANTA — Ahead of Memorial Day, national organization Carry the Load will pass through the metro Atlanta area as part of a 20,000 mile tribute walk to honor fallen military service members and first responders.

Carry the Load has worked to “restore the true meaning of Memorial Day” since 2011.

Doing so, the organization created five routes across the 48 contiguous United States “to honor and remember those who have laid down their lives for our freedom.”

City of Atlanta officials are marking the occasion for Carry the Load’s National Relay as well, with sidewalk events scheduled starting at noon Wednesday. The city said events will be held between Chastain, Buckhead Village and Brookhaven.

For the Atlanta metro area, there are multiple locations, and dates, for participants to join in. A full list can be found online.

©2024 Cox Media Group