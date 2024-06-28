National Democratic chairman backing President Biden despite lackluster debate performance

ATLANTA — Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison says the party is sticking with the president despite his performance in Thursday night’s debate.

Many Democrats are concerned after Biden’s performance, but Harrison told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that they need to just calm down.

The president himself even admitted on Friday that he didn’t perform as well as he wanted against former President Donald Trump.

CNN fact-checkers say Trump made more than 30 false statements during the debate.

But it was the president who often seemed confused during the debate, leaving Democrats to wonder if they should replace him on the ticket.

While opening a new campaign office in Atlanta on Friday, Harrison dismissed those concerns but acknowledged there were some rough parts.

“I think the debate started off a little slow for the president, but it ended strong. The thing I’ve always learned growing up, my grandfather used to say, ‘It’s not how you start a race, it’s how you finished,’” Harrison said.

Other Democrats, like Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, tried to flip the script and point out statements Trump made that were not true.

“I almost forgot how much Donald Trump lies. I mean, the man stood there and lied for 90 minutes straight. That’s a rare talent,” Warnock said.

Republicans still declared victory, and most polls agreed.

“I certainly think anyone who watched that debate can no doubt come away knowing that Donald Trump is the true leader, and the leader that we need,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Lara Trump said.

Both men were back out on the campaign trail on Friday.

