APD: 1 dead, 5 injured in 17th Street bridge shooting after group escorted off Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say one person is dead and five people are injured after a shooting near Atlantic Station on Saturday night.

According to police, a dispute around 8 p.m. escalated to gunfire on the 17th Street bridge that killed someone between the age of 15 to 21.

The other five victims were taken to the hospital with one of them in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police said a group of juveniles was escorted off of Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and curfew violations.

From there, police said the groups moved to the 17th Street bridge where the shooting occurred.

Police did not confirm which store the group was removed from and said that information would come from Atlantic Station. C

There have been multiple shootings that have happened at or near Atlantic Station in 2022.

Back in January, a 27-year-old woman was shot at Atlantic Station after walking by two groups of people who were fighting.

In April, a man was shot at Atlantic Station and had to drive himself to the hospital, where he eventually died.

Then in October, a woman was shot while caught in crossfire of a‘ rolling gun battle.’

