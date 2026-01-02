Moving Atlanta Forward is largely stuck in neutral, advocates say

ATLANTA — A plan set in place nearly four years ago to fix Atlanta’s roads and infrastructure is playing catchup.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna learned that only a small portion of the $750 million voter approved project is finished.

Moving Atlanta Forward is supposed to be a way to make roads safer for cars, bikes and pedestrians but as the years crawl on, some worry if that goal will ever be met.

“The longer it will take them to be implemented, and more than likely, they won’t be implemented,” Propel ATL advocacy manager Jeremiah Jones said.

Since voters approved the $750 million plan in 2022, a series of audits brought up concerns about how projects seemed to fall behind schedule.

The most recent audit said in part, “Overall program spending remains slow, which could lead to increased costs from inflation and other factors.”

But the most recent audits shows signs of improvement. The audit found 113 advanced a phase. Spending is also up.

However, according to the project’s dashboard, most projects still have yet to start any sort of construction.

“We want to see projects implemented, closed out, not just stuck in planning and design,” Jones said. “I think this year, hopefully, fingers crossed, we’re going to see the most movement we’ve seen, hopefully in the city, on these projects,”

So far, the dashboard shows less than 20% of the money has been spent on projects.

In an email, ATL DOT say that they begin by using existing partner funds, such as contributions from Community Improvement Districts and the PATH Foundation.

Overall, ATL-DOT says “The City increased its rate of spending by 69% in 2025 compared with 2024. Within ATLDOT alone, the spending rate rose by 47% year over year—reflecting the transition from planning and design into construction,”

The city also says it’s using new tools and management approaches to try to speed up the process, including “expanding its use of on-call contracts, a procurement model that allows the City to issue task orders to pre-approved vendors without restarting a full bidding process each time.”

