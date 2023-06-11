Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision with pickup truck, APD says

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

Officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on North Avenue and John Lewis Freedom Parkway.

When Atlanta officers arrived, they reportedly found two vehicles, a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle, and a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

According to authorities, the motorcycle collided head-on with the pickup truck at high speed.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is currently stable.

The drivers’ identities were not released. The investigation is ongoing.

