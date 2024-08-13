Mother says daughter identified person who shot her in the throat in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A mother fears she might never hear her daughter’s voice again after someone shot the 32-year-old in the neck and the throat.

“She might never talk again,” Wanda Dumas told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Tuesday.

Atlanta police said following an argument on Thursday night, someone shot Precious Bolton on Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta.

Bolton’s mother, Dumas, rushed to the scene. She said she saw police detain two people. She believes one person was the shooter.

“When I got here one of the girls was in the police car. They let her go,” Dumas explained.

Right now Bolton cannot speak, but Dumas said her daughter woke up in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital and used an iPad to write down the name of the person she believes shot her.

Bolton also showed her mother the person’s social media page.

“She intended to really kill her, that was her intention,” Dumas said.

Dumas said she has not heard from Atlanta police and detectives have not visited Bolton in the hospital to take a statement.

In an email, APD told Washington the case is active, and the investigation is ongoing.

Dumas believes investigators let the possible suspect and potential witnesses walk away.

“She needs to be off the streets. If she shot my daughter like that, she could kill somebody,” said Dumas.

