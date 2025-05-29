MomoCon breaks attendance record, donates $12,500 to Johnson STEM Activity Center

ATLANTA — After breaking their attendance record for the 2025 convention, MomoCon says it’ll expand in 2026.

Now that the con “is a wrap,” officials said final guest totals reached 59,222 attendees for the Memorial Day weekend in Atlanta.

Each year the convention picks a charity to help and announced that it was donating $12,500 to the Johnson STEM Activity Center in Atlanta.

Going forward, MomoCon said it will continue to grow, now expected to use both Hall A and Hall B at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The organization said its staff are already planning out next year’s convention, including guests and activities.

In addition to their charitable donation, MomoCon provided free tickets to 11 nonprofits, allowing them to "bring more than 900 kids in need to the cosplay, animation, gaming, and music convention" over the weekend.

While the exact dollar amount hasn’t been confirmed yet, the economic impact forecast for MomoCon was estimated to be $42.4 million, according to the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.

