MLK's daughter, niece deliver message of unity on his 90th birthday

ATLANTA - With the government shutdown top of mind, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's daughter and niece are sending a message of unity on what would be his 90th birthday.
The Martin Luther King Senior Community Resources Complex was packed with students of all backgrounds from all over metro Atlanta.
Channel 2's Craig Lucie had the chance to speak with them and we all learned about what it was like growing up in Dr. King's home.
Lucie moderated a panel with King’s youngest daughter, Dr. Bernice King, and his niece Dr. Angela Farris Watkins. Bernice was five and Angela was four when King was assassinated in 1968.
Bernice King said she would tell her dad this on his birthday.
"I said, 'Can you come back? We need you,'" she said.
The historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and King’s birth home are closed due to the shutdown but as Bernice King said, this is a teaching moment and metro Atlanta students Lucie spoke with took it all in.
"He got a C in public speaking and he was so famous in his speeches. It change the way people see the world now," said student Gabrille Tobin.
Before this event, these students broke off into workshops to learn about the principals of non-violence and use them in everyday life.
