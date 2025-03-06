‘Miracle Kid’ rides to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

A story of determination, strength and generosity - all from a 12-year-old girl.

Arielle Urquhart will hop on a bike Saturday to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. It’s a cause close to her heart, spending months there after surviving a car crash that almost ended her young life.

Arielle toured WSB-TV, sitting in on one of our newscasts as a guest of Channel 2 Anchor Jorge Estevez and the rest of the team. She showed she is so curious and full of life, which was almost cut short.

Arielle and her mother were in a head-on collision on their way to school a little over four years ago, when she was just 7.

“It could have gone either way, and I am so grateful to be alive,” she said.

LINK: RIDE OF A LIFE TIME 2025 FUNDRAISER

Doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta performed a lifesaving neck and spinal surgery. Arielle not only walked again, she would go on to compete in track.

Since then, she has become a “Miracle Kid” with the Children’s Miracle Network, donating her time to make care packages for others in the hospital.

Her work continues on a bike at Life Time Fitness, an athletic club that’s raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network with their signature “Ride of a Life Time Event.”

Instructors like Joshua Neal are grateful to be able to give back.

“To know that we are actually raising money to help these kids is just priceless, it is really is,” he said.

This effort means so much to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and to kids like Arielle, who thanks to the care she received gets to give back.

“I try to show them that this could be you,” she said. “You could get better. Just keep believing in yourself and keep pushing hard, and you can make it through.”

Arielle recovered from that neck surgery and a broken femur. It took her four months to walk again.

Now, she is a track star, a cheerleader and wants to pursue a modeling and acting career.

“I feel like I did get a second chance at life,” Arielle said.

