‘Mind your business’: Stranger saves postal worker during shootout with armed robber

ATLANTA — Police are actively investigating an attempted armed robbery of a postal worker that took place in Buckhead.

A good Samaritan, Michael Humes, intervened and ended up in a shootout with the suspect, saving the postal worker’s life.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 1, while the female postal worker was delivering mail in a garage behind businesses on Pharr Road.

It’s still unclear whether the suspect specifically targeted her or was randomly looking for someone to rob.

Humes was visiting a friend when he noticed something unusual on that hot day.

“I seen a strange guy, ya know just outta place. You got on a yellow hoodie, black shades, and a COVID mask,” Humes said.

Moments later, Humes saw the same man shove a gun into the postal worker’s stomach.

“She just started like crying she froze up and she’s like ‘Oh my God,’ and she turns to me and she says help me,” Humes said.

In an attempt to intervene, Humes confronted the suspect, who responded aggressively and threatened him.

“The guy turns around to me and I said, ‘Yo bro, you can’t do this right here.’ And his exact words were, ‘F-that, I’m trying to eat. Mind your business or I’m gonna kill you,’” Humes said.

The confrontation escalated as the suspect fired a shot at the wall and continued to threaten both Humes and the postal worker.

During the exchange of gunfire, the postal worker managed to escape unharmed. Miraculously, none of the bullets hit anyone.

Initially unsure about how the police would react to his involvement, Humes was relieved when they reviewed the surveillance footage.

“They was like – you did an honorable thing. I approve of everything you did here – he shook my hand – and I was like damn,” Humes said.

Reflecting on the incident, Humes expressed his hope that someone would help his own family members in a similar situation and mentioned that this experience has inspired him to mentor young men.

