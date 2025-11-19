Midtown Atlanta safe streets projects causing headaches, advocates say growing pains worth it

ATLANTA — Michael Andrews, an attorney who works in Midtown, leaves his office between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. every night. He zigzags his way across Midtown, down Peachtree Street to 8th Street trying to work around roads that are blocked by safe street construction.

“I avoid Juniper Street at all costs,” Andrews said.

Six transportation projects are currently under construction in Midtown, including building bike lanes on three parallel streets: Spring, Juniper, and Piedmont. Five more street projects are in the planning stages. While the city’s goal is to increase pedestrian safety, bike lanes, and green space, critics say the construction is congesting streets and affecting access to businesses. Car-free advocates are patiently awaiting the improvements.

Prioritizing pedestrian, cycling safety

Midtown is one of the fastest growing urban centers with 65 buildings delivered in the last 10 years across the 1.2 square-mile district. Home to world-class arts and culture events, restaurants, and historic sites, Midtown is the hub of Atlanta.

Biking advocate Eric Phillips, a resident of Reynoldstown, has been spending more time and money in Midtown lately, exploring the city by bike, making pit stops at local restaurants along the way.

“Midtown has never been more accessible by bike, and I am looking forward to the projects being delivered,” Phillips said. “It is imperative we provide safe, reliable, and continuous bike infrastructure connecting Midtown and Downtown to all quadrants of the city, such as to the Beltline and beyond.”

Phillips has been monitoring and engaging with the City of Atlanta’s transportation and land use departments for about 15 years. His job as a director of data, analytics, and AI – with a background in geospatial analysis and support of construction management – gives Phillips a unique perspective on the projects to deprioritize vehicles in Midtown.

Improvements will allow for kids, families, and constituents to be able to access various key destinations around the city without relying on owning a vehicle, parent availability, or financial commitment, Phillips said.

