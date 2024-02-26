Midtown Atlanta neighbors claim mail packages are disappearing

ATLANTA — Several Midtown Atlanta neighbors are claiming their packages are disappearing or not making it to them at all. They are blaming the United States Postal Service.

“I got a notification from our locker system here that I got a delivery from USPS. So, I went to retrieve the package but there was nothing in the locker,” said Stephen Gaskins.

Gaskins said at first he thought the delivery message was a mistake. He then contacted the locker system office that operates his complex in Midtown Atlanta.

They showed him a video of a postal worker inside the room.

“The room is secured but they can get in. They have the codes to open the locker,” said Gaskins.

Gaskins said the video showed the worker allegedly typed the code to notify him of his delivery.

“When I arrived there, again there was nothing in the locker and she clearly from the video, she left with it. It happens here with other residents also. Thes packages do not just disappear. I am just trying to track my package down.”

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill reached out to the United States Postal Service.

A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We take every allegation of criminal acts by postal employees very seriously, which our special agents thoroughly investigate to determine possible violations. This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior.”

If you suspect any wrongdoing by a US Postal Service employee can report it. Click here.

