Metro Atlanta teen’s nonprofit work earns national spotlight at ESPYs

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta teen who is using sports to uplift and empower young people is being recognized on a national stage.

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Rohan Anand, the founder of the nonprofit organization Rise N Reach, is receiving the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award at the ESPY Awards. The honor recognizes young leaders who make a positive impact in their communities through sports and service.

Anand launched Rise N Reach with a mission to provide mentorship, life skills and opportunities for underserved youth through athletics.

“The organization started in one center called Clarkston Community Center. It is in Clarkston, Georgia. Clarkston is known as the most diverse square mile in America,” Anand said.

The nonprofit began serving children in Clarkston in the summer of 2023 and has continued to expand its reach throughout metro Atlanta.

“We began our first lesson there in the summer of 2023. And by serving them through sport by providing summer camp every day sports lessons, I could see the struggles that the community went through,” Anand said.

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The 19-year-old said his work was inspired by the challenges he witnessed among families in the communities he serves.

“Many were working two jobs over time because the center served as a vital place for them to take care of their children when they could not. I could see how certain communities, especially people of color, were disproportionately excluded from support,” Anand said.

Rise N Reach focuses on helping young people build confidence, discipline and life skills through sports programs and mentorship opportunities.

“We mainly serve African American, Latino and refugee groups. What we do is we give them a chance to gain access to certain information and help them learn more about themselves through sport,” Anand said.

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The organization’s impact has now earned national recognition through the ESPYs.

“I feel extremely grateful. This organization has only been growing the past three years and it will be continuing to grow,” Anand said.

As part of the award, Anand will receive a $2,500 grant to support the mission of Rise N Reach. He also credited his younger brother for helping make the nonprofit a success.

The ESPY Awards air Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

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