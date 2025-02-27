Metro Atlanta teen is youngest CEO to sell products at Target

ATLANTA — Zoe Oli, 13, was just six years old when her mother bought her a doll.

But Oli said something about that doll wasn’t quite right.

The doll had straight hair and looked nothing like her.

So instead of waiting for change, she took matters into her own hands and made dolls for girls like her.

“As little girl as dolls are our standard of beauty. And so not only having dolls that look like us, but also every kid having a doll that reflects the world around them really helps, you know, to build empathy in confidence,” Oli said.

She is now the youngest CEO to work with Target.

Her “Beautiful Curly Me” dolls now sell at stores around the country.

