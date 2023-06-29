Metro Atlanta seeing one of the hottest days this year, health officials say stay inside

ATLANTA — The official summer season kicked off just a few days ago and metro Atlanta is already seeing one of the hottest days of the year.

Health officials are urging people to stay indoors and limit outdoor activity.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was at Centennial Olympic Park on Thursday where she says dozens of people were still out and about.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert, which means it is not healthy for some people to be outside.

Thursday’s heat and air quality are expected to be some of the worst so far this year.

“I’m out here in it,” a pedicab driver told Rawlins. “We are trying to stay in the shade as much as we can.”

College Park Police Chief James Walker says during extreme conditions like these, he and his team actively work to stay ahead and stay out of the heat as long as you can.

“You want to hydrate even before you get in an incident,” Walker said.

In College Park, authorities have opened up a cooling center for the public.

