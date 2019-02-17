Metro Atlanta Payless ShoeSource locations prepare for liquidation sales Sunday

ATLANTA - Payless ShoeSource is closing all of its 2,100 remaining stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including several in metro Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
All stores will remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May, the retailer announced.
The Topeka-based company, founded in 1956, said it will hold liquidation sales at all stores starting Sunday and revealed it will also be winding down e-commerce operations.
There are nearly three dozen stores throughout the metro area, including locations in Kennesaw, Stone Mountain, Decatur and Marietta.
In April 2017, Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, closing more than 1,000 stores throughout the country. Locations in Northlake Mall, Delk Spectrum Shopping Center and Stockbridge Corners had been shuttered as a result.
This story was written by Najja Parker for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
