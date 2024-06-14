Metro Atlanta nonprofit feeding the hungry one sandwich at a time

ATLANTA — A local nonprofit is helping to feed those who are hungry in the metro Atlanta area.

The Sandwich Project has distributed well over a million sandwiches since 2020 and from there they’ve just kept growing and growing.

“We started with maybe making a few hundred sandwiches a week with some neighbors,” founder Marcy Louza told Channel 2′s Brittany Tenenbaum.

Louza started the Sandwich Project during the COVID-19 pandemic, making sandwiches for a church.

Then they posted what they were doing on social media and things grew exponentially.

“Everything gets labeled. People make the sandwiches using gloves and all the safety equipment they need to use and then the sandwiches get delivered to one of our host homes,” Louza said.

The convenience factor shifted when they opened up drop-off locations for the sandwiches at people’s homes all across Atlanta.

The sandwiches are then transported to shelters and organizations across Atlanta that are in need.

“We’ve helped about 70 organizations and I would say each week we roughly help between 20 and 25 organizations,” Louza said.

The sandwiches are made with love and the recipients of them are very grateful.

“People love to feel like they’ve been touched by somebody. That someone went to the store and often people write a note that goes along with the sandwiches and I think people just feel really touched by this,” Louza said.

There are several ways to get involved with the Sandwich Project. Find out more at thesandwichproject.org.

