Mentors help Atlanta Public Schools student athletes succeed on, off the field

ATLANTA — Eighth grader Damarien Parrott says he has learned it is far better to be on the football field and off the streets.

“It is good for the Black community. It helps kids stay in the right area,” Parrott said to Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

He is a member of what is called the iDareU Academy. A non-profit that has teamed up with Atlanta Public Schools to mentor young student athletes.

“Some of these kids do not have a father figure in their life. It is very important for us to step in and give them a guide. They need to have what they need to be successful,” iDareU Founder Glenn Ford told Petersen.

The program has mentored more than 400 scholar-athletes. More than 99% graduated from high school, and most went on to college.

“I absolutely think it’s good to have positive role models in life, especially male role models,” John Lewis Invictus Academy Athletic Director Greg Spriggs told Petersen.

On Thursday, players practiced at the school, who recently won the city middle school football championship. Parrott attends nearby Sutton Middle School. All these guys are at the top of their game, on and off the field.

“Hang around the wrong crowd and it may get you messed up. iDareU is a good thing for kids to learn and get better,” Parrott said.

This Saturday, the iDareu mentors are taking 20 middle school athletes to the UGA game in Athens, to show them what hard work can produce.

